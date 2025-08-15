CMLL Expands Roster With Lucha Libre Stars

On the August 13, 2025 edition of CMLL Informa, the promotion confirmed that Poseidón, Fury Boy, Péndulo, and El Troyano have officially joined its roster.

The announcement was also shared via CMLL’s official social media channels, welcoming the quartet as the latest additions to the company’s talent pool.

While no debut dates or match announcements have been made, the four newcomers are expected to appear in upcoming cards, adding fresh energy and intrigue to the promotion’s lineup.

You can check out the announcement below: