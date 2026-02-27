Cody Rhodes Considered ‘Virtual Lock’ For WrestleMania 42 Title Match

As WWE rolls through Chicago for WWE Elimination Chamber, the Undisputed WWE Championship picture for WrestleMania 42 is beginning to take shape — though key creative decisions are reportedly still in flux.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cody Rhodes is considered a “virtual lock” to be involved in the Undisputed WWE Title match against champion Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

However, the structure of that match remains undecided.

While Rhodes and McIntyre have an established rivalry — including McIntyre’s championship victory over Rhodes in Berlin this past January — there is internal concern that a straight one-on-one encounter may feel “too predictable.”

As a result, there is significant discussion about adding Jacob Fatu to turn the bout into a Triple Threat.

Dave Meltzer reported: “It’s a virtual lock Rhodes would be involved in that. Whether it’s a singles match or a three-way with Jacob Fatu… is unclear. What we have been told is that a match involving more than three people is not being talked about right now. So it is still Rhodes and if someone is added, at this point, it would only be Fatu.”

Despite being eliminated from the Royal Rumble by Roman Reigns, Fatu reportedly has “substantial support” internally to shake up the main event landscape at Allegiant Stadium.

According to WrestleVotes, the uncertainty surrounding the Undisputed WWE Title match has caused “panic” within WWE’s Stamford headquarters. Marketing and production teams are approaching WrestleMania promotional deadlines without a finalized main event format, creating a logistical bottleneck.

Complicating matters further: Rhodes is competing inside the Elimination Chamber this Saturday, while Fatu is not part of the match. If WWE opts for a Triple Threat, creative will need a credible pathway to insert Fatu into the title picture outside of the Chamber structure.

The WrestleMania 42 card is already shaping up with:

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns – World Heavyweight Championship

Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer – Women’s World Title

Whether the Undisputed WWE Championship remains a two-man rivalry between Rhodes and McIntyre or evolves into a Triple Threat featuring the “Samoan Werewolf” may ultimately depend on what unfolds at the United Center this weekend.

For now, Rhodes appears locked in — but the final form of the main event is still being written.