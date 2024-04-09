Cody Rhodes Discusses The Winged Eagle WWE Championship Possibly Returning

Sunday night’s WWE WrestleMania XL Night Two event saw brand-new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes take on The Bloodline’s then-Undisputed WWE Universal Champion “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns in a Bloodline Rules Match and end the historic and record-setting 1,316 day title reign of The Tribal Chief.

Rhodes recently appeared on an episode of The Pat McAfee Show, where he talked about a number of topics including the Winged Eagle WWE Championship possibly returning.

Rhodes said, “I think we should probably just come right out with it. This (the current WWE title belt) is what I got in the ring so there’s a level of specialness to this, equity that’s been put into it, that I have a warm feeling about so I feel differently about it today. However, that said, I had changed a title previously in the past. I am not in charge of anything, I am no longer an EVP, I have no stroke other than the fact that I’m the champion but I just think it would be special perhaps to see a particular championship, one that I grew up on.”

On him not being in charge of things but how he will try his best to make it happen:

“Again, I’m not in charge of anything. Triple H is in charge of things but you guys are damn right, the winged eagle. If it doesn’t happen, just don’t get mad at me, okay? I’ll do what I did the last time, I’m going to try my best so thank you, guys.”

You can check out Rhodes’ comments in the video below.