Cody Rhodes Explains Why He Has To Finish His Story At WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE star “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics including why he feels he has to finish his story at this year’s WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Rhodes said, “I don’t think I have a definitive answer, but I will tell you, I think it does.” “The reason being, if last year, the match had gone differently. If last year Roman had just beaten me 1-2-3, right in the middle, I just crumbled under the lights and I wasn’t on his level, that’s a different story. The way the match unfolded and the year I have, it feels like it has to be at WrestleMania.”

“It just seems like it’s coming full circle. Everything can change. You have to get to WrestleMania in the first place, whether you win the Royal Rumble or the Elimination Chamber. It’s not an easy task. It would have been different if this was the first time. This is a rematch. I feel like the rematch needs to take place where the original match took place. Just my gut. Is there a world where it doesn’t happen there, sure, perhaps, but in my lay down at night and go to sleep dreams, it would be at WrestleMania, especially since I love Philadelphia.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)