Cody Rhodes On John Cena Giving Him Advise On Merchandise Numbers

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently appeared on The Pivot podcast to talk about a number of topics including how WWE legend and 16-time World Champion John Cena gives him advise on his merchandise numbers.

Rhodes said, “The number one thing I learned. As a talent, we are consistently delusional. I love confidence and swagger. You have to really know, ‘How many tickets are we selling? How many shirts are we moving?’ The numbers, socially, are so inflated. You have to really look at ‘what was the gross? What was the minute by minute ratings?’ If I ever have to look at another minute by minute rating, I’m going to pull all of hair out. I saw all that and realized, all of us, myself included, have this layer of delusion. Especially when money gets involved. You start asking around. ‘He’s making this, he’s making that.’ Number one rule in wrestling, do not ask anyone their pay. They’re going to lie to you. It’s going to always jump, like your weight. It gave me a new respect. I was anti-management. One of the reasons I left WWE. I was fighting that. I felt there was an element of being held back. I learned, as I went, it was more on me than on them. You can’t be emotionally attached to this. That’s a big one that I’m still….’I’ll do WrestleMania. I’ll wrestle WrestleMania for free.’ I’m missing a business note. Most wrestlers, because I think they qualify themselves more as artists, it doesn’t all compute. You have to have somebody look at it and break it down for you. That’s the best thing that can happen because then you go, ‘Okay, I have room to grow. Here is what I want to do.’ I get my merch sheet still of what I sold in the Garden, percentage, all this. I’ll tell you who I send it to. I don’t send it to him as ‘Hey, check it out.’ I send it to him because I know he’s going to tell me the truth. It’s (John) Cena. It’s never, ‘Unbelievable, great job, you’re there. You’ve made it.’ It’s always, ‘Well, why don’t you check the other shows you’re not on and see how you’re doing there.’ Come on, man.”

You can check out Rhodes’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)