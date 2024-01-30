Cody Rhodes Recalls “Real Moment” With CM Punk On 1/22 Episode Of WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes spoke with Adrian Hernandez prior to his big win in the Men’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event this past Saturday night at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

During the discussion, “The American Nightmare” spoke about a ‘real moment’ he and CM Punk had in the ring on the January 22 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

“One of the things I really like about it is, it’s very real,” he said. “My whole run since I’ve come back to WWE has been real. That’s the story I wanted to tell since I was eight years old. Last year at WrestleMania 39, didn’t get to finish it, trying to close the loop on it and finish it. My departure and going out and doing all those things that Punk had really inspired, Punk really did inspire them. But to be able to do them, and then when he comes back, there’s a natural bit of, I don’t know if there’s jealousy or tension.”

He continued, “I feel like if you asked us both on our most honest day, are we jealous of each other, I might be a little jealous of him, and maybe he’s a little jealous of me. We just had very unique paths. We wanted to be the best, and that right now is really indicative of the whole [roster]. That was a very nice and real moment.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.