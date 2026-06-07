Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (6/11/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Collision, which will take place at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. This episode will be a special Summer Blockbuster event.

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) will face The Dogs (David Finlay and Clark Connors) in a tag team match. This is the only match announced for the show so far. The match was arranged after The Dogs issued a challenge to The Young Bucks following an altercation on Saturday’s Collision, where Matt and Nick confronted them on Dynamite.

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