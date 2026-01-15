Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (1/21/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

Dynamite will air at its usual time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In an exciting matchup, “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega will face “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander, representing the Don Callis Family, in a singles match. This is currently the only match announced for next week’s show and marks Omega’s first singles match since All In: Texas in July.

The matchup was set after Omega expressed in a promo segment that he aimed to re-enter the AEW World Championship scene. He emphasized the need for victories when the Don Callis Family interrupted him. Callis proposed that Omega compete against Alexander, who had previously injured Kota Ibushi. Omega agreed to the match, but Callis specified that it would not take place last night and instead confirmed it for next week.

