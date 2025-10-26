Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (10/29/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s pre-Halloween episode of Dynamite, which will feature a “Fright Night” theme.

The show will be broadcast live from the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas, on Wednesday night at 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In the main event, AEW World Trios Champion Samoa Joe, “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” HOOK, “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley from The Hurt Syndicate, and Ricochet from The Demand will compete in a Fright Night 4-Way Fight. The winner will earn the chance to challenge AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page at Full Gear. Additionally, Queen Aminata and Jamie Hayter will face off against the Sisters of Sin, Julia Hart and Skye Blue, in a first-round match of the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament.

Also featured on the show, The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood), Jurassic Express (“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus), and JetSpeed (“The Jet” Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey) will clash in another 4-Way Fight, where the winners will challenge AEW World Tag Team Champions Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido at Full Gear. Furthermore, there will be a Don Callis Family Summit.

