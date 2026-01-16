Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AMC and TNA+, set to air live next week from the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Indi Hartwell will face M By Elegance, the TNA Knockouts World Champion representing The Elegance Brand, in a singles match.

Additionally, Jeff Hardy, the TNA World Tag Team Champion from The Hardys, will take on Mustafa Ali from Order 4 in another singles match. There will also be a Feast or Fired Match.

Furthermore, Elayna Black will be making an appearance, and The System will be revealing their new member.

Be sure to join us every Thursday night for complete coverage of TNA iMPACT results.