Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AMC and TNA+, scheduled to air next week from the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The lineup includes a No Holds Barred Match between Rich Swann and AJ Francis. Additionally, BDE will face Nic Nemeth, known as “The Wanted Man,” in a singles match. Order 4’s Jason Hotch will also compete against Elijah in singles action. Furthermore, the Feast or Fired cases will be opened, and Elayna Black will make her in-ring debut.

Be sure to join us every Thursday night for complete coverage of TNA iMPACT results.