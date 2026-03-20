Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AMC and TNA+, which will air next week from the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

In the main event, TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana and TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater will face The System, consisting of Cedric Alexander and Eddie Edwards, in a tag team match.

Additionally, “The Face of the Franchise” Moose will take on Bear Bronson, also from The System, in a singles match.

Moreover, The Diamond Collective, featuring “The Undeniable Diamond” Tessa Blanchard, Mila Moore, and Victoria Crawford, will compete against Jody Threat, Myla Grace, and Harley Hudson in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match. Order 4’s Mustafa Ali will face BDE in singles action, while TNA World Tag Team Champion Jeff Hardy will take on “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers from The System in another singles match.

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