Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of its weekly television program on AXS TV.

TNA International Champion “Bulletproof” Steve Maclin will defend his title against The Northern Armory’s “World-Class Maniac” Eric Young. In other action, Mustafa Ali is set to face The Rascalz’s Trey Miguel in a singles bout, and Victoria Crawford will also compete in singles action.

