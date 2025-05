WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT on CW.

TNA World Champion Trick Williams is set to defend his title against TNA star Mike Santana. Additionally, Charlie Dempsey will face Myles Borne in a Rounds Match. The stipulation is that if Borne wins, he will be allowed to leave the No Quarter Catch Crew.

