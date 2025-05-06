Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE announced three matches for next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) will face American Made (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) in a tag team match, “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles will take on The Judgment Day’s Finn Bálor in singles action, and Damage CTRL’s WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY and “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley will battle “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez and “The Beautiful Madness” Giulia in tag team action.

