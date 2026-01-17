Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (1/23/2026)

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will air on the USA Network.

The show is scheduled to start at 8 PM ET from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and it will also be available for international viewers on Netflix.

In the matches lined up, Damian Priest will face Trick Williams in a singles match, while Johnny Gargano will take on Nathan Frazer of Fraxiom in another singles bout. The WWE Tag Team Champions, The Wyatt Sicks (composed of Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis), will defend their titles against two members of MFT.

Additionally, the team of Charlexa, featuring “The Queen” Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, will compete against “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax and “The Boujee Bully” Lash Legend, as well as WWE Women’s United States Champion “The Beautiful Madness” Giulia and Kiana James in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contender spot.

Be sure to tune in every Friday night at 8 PM ET for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.