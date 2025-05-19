Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (5/21/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced one match and three segments for this week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS and Max.

Mina Shirakawa will face Julia Hart from the Hounds of Hell in a singles match, with AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm providing commentary. Additionally, “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay and “Hangman” Adam Page will have a face-to-face confrontation, and Jamie Hayter will meet with AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné for another face-to-face interaction. Furthermore, MJF will sign his contract to join The Hurt Syndicate, which includes MVP and AEW World Tag Team Champions “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley and “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin.

