Confirmed For Tonight’s Episode Of ROH TV On HonorClub (8/28/2025)

ROH has announced the lineup for tonight’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

In tag team action, the Spanish Announce Project (Angelico and Serpentico) will compete against The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry and JD Drake) and Adam Priest in a 6-Man Tag Team Match, which features Místico, Neón, and Máscara Dorada.

Additionally, “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer from the Don Callis Family will face BEEF in a singles match, and Okumura will take on Stigma in another singles bout.

Tonight’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub will also feature Taya Valkyria going up against Allysin Kay in a singles match, and MxM TV (comprising Mason Madden, Mansoor, and Johnny TV) will issue an open challenge.

