Corey Graves Opens Up About Reconciling With CM Punk After WWE Return

WWE commentator Corey Graves has shared insight into repairing his long-distance relationship with CM Punk, revealing that the two reconnected following Punk’s return to WWE in 2023 after years apart.

In an interview with TV Insider, Graves reflected on the bond they once shared early in his career, describing Punk as a major influence during his development in the wrestling business.

“It really is wild. Life in this business is so unusual,” Graves said. “To have someone who I bond with so deeply when I was trying to get ahead of the business. He was always a step or two ahead of where I was. I looked up to him for that. I sort of tried to follow in his footsteps. I patterned myself after him, right, wrong, or indifferent. I’m sure I learned a few bad habits along the way, but he was sort of my wrestling big brother. That’s how I looked at it.”

After Punk’s controversial exit from WWE in 2014, the two drifted apart. However, Graves explained that Punk’s return provided an opportunity to address the past directly rather than leave things unresolved.

“Then life happens,” Graves said. “There are the well-documented issues he had with WWE. He and I fell off for a while, but when he came back, I made it a point to talk to him. It’s one of those things where I believe time heals all wounds, or at least most wounds. We had a heart-to-heart. Both of us apologized for a couple of different things and let it be water under the bridge. Since then, we’ve continued to grow close again.”

With Punk now firmly re-established at the top of WWE as World Heavyweight Champion heading into WrestleMania 42, Graves noted that the moment carries deeper personal meaning given the rocky history between Punk and the company.

“He is one of my favorites to this day, despite the fact he is my friend,” Graves said. “As a talent, I’ve always been a fan of CM Punk. With all the headaches and issues and struggles he has had in his career, the relationship between him and WWE had soured so badly. Then to have it come full-circle, and know, despite what he says in interviews about what is important to him, in Phil Brooks’ heart he wants to be the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania.”

Graves added that seeing Punk reach that milestone is something that resonates with him on a personal level.

“I’m happy for my friend in that respect,” Graves said. “To know the fan in him, not just professionally speaking, he is in the top spot and that’s where he deserves to be. It truly is a dream come true for him. There is still part of him that acknowledges that and realizes that, and I’m happy for him to get to live that.”

CM Punk is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns in the Night 2 main event of WrestleMania 42, scheduled for April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.