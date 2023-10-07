Corey Graves Trends On Social Media After Seemingly Referencing CM Punk On WWE SmackDown

As PWMania.com previously stated, AEW terminated CM Punk’s contract following his backstage brawl with Jack Perry at the All In PPV event. Punk is rumored to be returning to WWE as soon as the 2023 Survivor Series PLE in his hometown of Chicago, IL.

The WWE Fastlane PLE matches were hyped up during this week’s edition of SmackDown, when Corey Graves announced the following over the graphics for Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura:

“The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was making the world forget that he existed.”

CM Punk used that comment during his time in ROH, and “Corey Graves” became a trending topic on Twitter/X.

Some social media users believe WWE has been hyping Punk’s comeback.

Cody Rhodes stated last month that Jey Uso is “one of the very best in the world and deserves a second chance.”

Seth Rollins recently stated in a promotional video that “my 100% makes me the best in the world.”

Michael Cole also seemed to make a reference to another CM Punk ROH promo on Monday’s RAW.