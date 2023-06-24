Countdown To AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 (Full Episode)

The road to The Forbidden Door 2 wraps up tonight.

AEW Collision goes down as the final “go-home” show leading into the highly-anticipated sophomore joint-promoted event from All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling on Sunday in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Ahead of Sunday’s show premium live event, the official All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel has released the complete “Countdown To The Forbidden Door 2” episode.

Watch “Countdown To The Forbidden Door 2” via the YouTube player embedded below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Sunday for live AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 results coverage from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.