Create A Pro Wrestling “Shook Crew Fun Fair 3” Recap and Review (7/14/2024)

On Sunday, July 14th, Create A Pro Wrestling returned to Lynbrook, NY to present the third annual “Shook Crew Fun Fair.” The show can be seen on the Create A Pro YouTube channel. This show saw a lot of tremendous action including a huge match which saw Aaron Rourke put his Create A Pro Championship on the line against AEW’s own, “Platinum” Max Caster.

On a night filled with some of the young bright stars that Create A Pro has to offer, we also saw the debut of TNA’s Crazzy Steve, Shot Through The Heart take on Adrenaline Express, Gabby Forza and Bulk Bronson in action, and so much more. Check out the full recap and review for this very fun show below.

Create A Pro Tag Team Championship match: Bryce Donovan & Evil Kip (c) vs. QGTM (Pat Fitzpatrick & Jey Mesias)

Winners: AND STILL Create A Pro Tag Team Champions, Bryce Donovan & Evil Kip

The show kicked off with Bryce Donovan and Evil Kip defending their Create A Pro Tag Team Championships against the team of Pat Fitzpatrick and Jey Mesias, QGTM. This was a very fun opening match. The fans love Donovan and Kip as a team, and it’s very easy to see why. On the other side of things, QGTM are not very loved by the Create A Pro faithful, but play into it perfectly.

Despite still using his heelish tactics, Evil Kip remains very over. Donovan serves as not just Kip’s tag team partner, but his mentor who tries to keep him on the right path in the ring. Ultimately, a chokeslam on Mesias by Donovan is enough for the tag team champions to retain. QGTM looked great in this match, and Donovan and Kip continued their fantastic reign.

Create A Pro TV Championship match: Jake Lang (c) vs. CPA vs. Channing Thomas vs. Nick Robles

Winner: AND STILL Create A Pro TV Champion, Jake Lang

In the next match of the night, we saw Jake Lang put his Create A Pro Championship on the line against CPA, “World Class” Channing Thomas, and Nick Robles in a fatal-four-way. Lang has been on quite the run since his change of attitude, becoming “The Artist” and leaving the “Dr. Cool” moniker in the dust. CPA and Robles are always fun to see, as they remain two of Create A Pro’s biggest fan favorites. It was also great getting to see Channing Thomas in a Create A Pro ring for the first time.

Thomas, who is currently the Limitless Wrestling World Champion for over 300 days so far, is immensely talented. Robles continues to have star-making performances show after show, this one is no different. Ultimately, after Robles lands his big move on CPA, Lang throws him out of the ring and pins CPA to steal one. This was a fantastic four-way match. Lang’s run continues as he gets ever closer to that one-year mark.

Crazzy Steve vs. Bobby Orlando

Winner: Bobby Orlando

Up next, we see the “GOATest of All Time,” Bobby Orlando, go one-on-one with the unpredictable TNA star, Crazzy Steve. This was a super cool moment to see TNA’s own Crazzy Steve in a Create A Pro ring against one of the best Create A Pro has to offer, Bobby Orlando. After some fun to start the match, the action truly gets underway and both men have something to prove to their supporters in this match.

Steve is one of the most talented wrestlers on the TNA roster, and it was a huge treat seeing him at Create A Pro. However, Orlando showed why he is at the top of the Create A Pro mountain. Ultimately, Bobby Orlando hits his “sick trick cutter” on Steve to pin him and win the match. This was probably one of my favorite matches of the show.

Slade vs. Tristian Kyle

Winner: Slade

The action continues with Slade going one-on-one with Tristian Kyle. Kyle has been one of the bright young stars that Create A Pro has to offer. Despite his cockiness, Kyle has shown he has the ability to back up all the talking he does in the ring. However, tonight he had a mountain of a man in front of him, Slade.

Kyle quickly tried to distance himself from Slade, running right to the ropes as soon as the match started. However, this would not last and Slade would get his hands on Kyle rather quickly. Despite the onslaught by Slade, Kyle had another solid showing in this match. Ultimately, Slade lands a huge chokeslam on Kyle to win the match.

Adrenaline Express (VSK & Eric James) vs. Shot Through The Heart (Love, Doug & TJ Crawford)

Winners: Adrenaline Express

https://x.com/LoveDoug_/status/1813255536395362524

Up next, we see Shoot Through The Heart, Love, Doug & TJ Crawford, square off with one of the top tag teams in Create A Pro, Adrenaline Express. VSK & Eric James are looking to get back on track after losing their Create A Pro Tag Team Championships, and a win over Shot Through The Heart could be just what they need. However, all four men involved in this match have proven countless times why they’re not one to sleep on.

Shot Through The Heart have some fun at the expense of Adrenaline Express, but this doesn’t last. Ultimately, VSK and Eric James land their finishing move on Love, Doug, winning the match. This was a fantastic tag team match and could have been one of the best matches of the night. All four men showed up and showed out here. Adrenaline Express is back in the win column.

Create A Pro Championship match: Aaron Rourke (c) vs. “Platinum” Max Caster

Winner: AND STILL Create A Pro Champion, Aaron Rourke

The action continues with what many thought would be the main event of the night. Aaron Rourke put his Create A Pro Championship on the line against AEW’s, and The Acclaimed’s own, “Platinum” Max Caster. This was a very “student vs. teacher” type of match in the best way possible. Caster was one of Rourke’s first trainers at Create A Pro, and tonight Rourke had the chance to show Caster everything he learned, plus so much more.

Rourke has been on a tremendous run as the Create A Pro Champion. He’s been to hell and back on this reign, and his road doesn’t get any easier with Caster now standing in front of him. Both Rourke and Caster truly left it all out in the ring in this one. Ultimately, a low-blow from Rourke behind the referee’s back and a schoolboy roll up wins him the match. After, Rourke continues the attack but Bobby Orlando makes the save. This was the match of the night. Hopefully, Rourke vs. Caster II happens again in the near future.

King Dante Drago vs. Will Straus

Winner: King Dante Drago

This started as Dante Drago’s coronation party. This was a celebration of Drago winning the King of Create A Pro battle royal back in May at the 10 year super show. This quickly broke down when Will Straus, now known as Bill Straus (thanks to Dante Drago), made his way down to the ring. Drago challenges him to a “King’s Rules” match and Straus quickly attacks Drago to get the match underway.

Straus is another one of the young guns at Create A Pro, and he has been turning heads recently, even if it’s just him getting destroyed by Vargas. Drago hits Straus with the pinata and follows that up with his finisher to win the match rather quickly. Drago had another great showing, and Straus continues to be very entertaining.

Create A Pro Mayhem Medal match: The Sweeper (c) vs. Liam Davis vs. TK Wylde vs. GKM vs. Phil Cardigan vs. Leo Sparrow

Winner: AND NEW Create A Pro Mayhem Medal holder, Liam Davis

This next contest is a six-man scramble match for the Create A Pro Mayhem Medal. The Sweeper has a very tall task in front of him as he has to defend his Mayhem Medal against five other competitors in a six-way scramble. Liam Davis, TK Wylde, Phil Cardigan, and both members of Birds of the Sun (GKM & Leo Sparrow) round out the pool in this matchup.

All six men looked fantastic in this match. Phil Cardigan is still extremely over with the Create A Pro faithful, and he has been for years. This match had an interesting dynamic with both members of Birds of the Sun being in it and forced to face off. Ultimately, Liam Davis would force Wylde to tap out and to win the Mayhem Medal. This was a fun scramble. It’s nice to see Davis win some singles gold in Create A Pro after being in Create A Pro for as long as he has. This is going to be a fun run.

Even Stevens (Stephen Azure & Steve Somerset) vs. Shooter Boys (Aaron Ortiz & Anthony Vecchio)

Winners: The Even Stevens

Back in May, the Even Stevens faced the Shooter Boys in their debut at the Create A Pro 10 Year Anniversary show. The Shooter Boys showed a lot in this match and it’s scary how good they are this young in their career. In this match, the Even Stevens looked to get some redemption against the Shooter Boys and make a statement that they are still the best tag team in Create A Pro.

The Shooter Boys could be the most hyped of rookies in Create A Pro, and it’s easy to see why. For some people wrestling comes naturally, and the Shooter Boys fit that bill. Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio had another fantastic showing tonight. Even though there was some confusion at the end of the match, ultimately Somerset pinned Ortiz to win the match.

Vargas, Bulk Bronson, & Create A Pro Women’s Champion Gabby Forza vs. Los Toxicos (Iutik Sucio, Sebby Amor, & Nat Castle)

Winners: Vargas, Bulk Bronson, Gabby Forza

https://x.com/RandomJeff/status/1812795588783587613

In the main event, we saw Los Toxicos square off with the Create A Pro Women’s Champion, Gabby Forza, Bronson, and a mystery partner. Unfortunately, Beefcake Boulder wasn’t able to make it to the show, but Forza and Bronson found a very formidable partner in Vargas. This was a very interesting team considering Vargas and Bronson had quite the rivalry a few years back. A trio of Bronson, Gabby Forza, and Vargas looks truly unstoppable.

When the match gets underway, Bronson and Sucio kick things off for their respective teams. This match was an incredible main event to cap off a great show. All six competitors truly left it all out there, and showed out. In a cool moment in the match, Forza slammed both Castle and Amor at the same time. Her strength is unmatched. Ultimately, Forza spears Castle to pick up the win for her team. This was a very fun show from top-to-bottom.