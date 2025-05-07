Current Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Backlash 2025

With WWE Backlash fast approaching on Saturday, May 10th, early betting odds released by BetOnline.ag offer a glimpse into how oddsmakers are viewing the event’s biggest matches—and several champions are projected to walk out still holding gold.

In the Undisputed WWE Championship main event, John Cena is listed as a massive -5000 favorite to defeat Randy Orton (+1200), despite the challenger competing in his hometown. This lopsided line suggests an overwhelming 98% implied probability that Cena retains his title.

Similarly, Jacob Fatu is the heavy favorite to retain his WWE United States Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match against Drew McIntyre (+600), LA Knight (+900), and Damian Priest (+1200). Fatu’s odds also sit at -5000, mirroring Cena’s dominant status heading into the event.

For the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Dominik Mysterio (c) is favored at -1000 to retain over Penta (+550), indicating a strong 90.9% chance of victory for the champion.

In the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship match, Becky Lynch is a -500 favorite to dethrone current champion Lyra Valkyria (+300), pointing to a possible title change at Backlash.

Outside of title matches, GUNTHER is a commanding -1500 favorite in his non-title singles clash with Pat McAfee (+600). Oddsmakers give GUNTHER a 93.8% chance of victory.

As always, betting lines are subject to change as the event draws closer, especially with potential storyline developments on the go-home editions of RAW and SmackDown.

Stay with PWMania.com for full Backlash coverage, updated odds, and match results this Saturday.