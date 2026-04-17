Current Lineup For AEW Double Or Nothing 2026

AEW has announced the updated lineup for the 2026 Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View (PPV), scheduled for next month.

In a highly anticipated match, Don Callis Family’s AEW International Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada will defend his title against Don Callis Family’s NJPW World Television Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita.

This match was initially proposed on last week’s AEW Dynamite as part of a condition for the feuding members of the Don Callis Family to unite against The Young Bucks. However, after miscommunication and outright hostility, Takeshita walked out on Okada at Dynasty, leaving him to take the loss.

On this week’s Collision, Don Callis informed Okada that he could withdraw from the match since Takeshita had backed out. Surprisingly, Okada expressed his desire to proceed with the match, stating, “unlike Takeshita, I am a champion.” The match has now been officially confirmed.

AEW Double or Nothing 2026 will take place on Sunday, May 24, at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York.