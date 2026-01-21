Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The event will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

In the lineup, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions DarkState (Saquon Shugars and Osiris Griffin) will defend their titles against OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price).

Additionally, Joe Hendry will compete against The Vanity Project’s WWE EVOLVE Champion, Jackson Drake, in a qualifier for the WWE NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Ladder Match. Chase U’s Andre Chase will face Keanu Carver in another qualifier for the same match, while Myles Borne will battle DarkState’s Dion Lennox, also in a qualifier for the WWE NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Ladder Match.

Join us every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.