Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The event will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

Featured in the show will be a Women’s Iron Survivor Summit, showcasing the competitors in the Women’s Iron Survivor Match. Participants include Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, Jordynne Grace, Kendal Grey, and Izzi Dame. Additionally, Izzi Dame will address The Culling’s betrayal of Tatum Paxley during Gold Rush week one, when the stable cost Paxley the NXT Women’s Championship, allowing Jacy Jayne to secure the victory.

Join us every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.