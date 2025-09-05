Current Lineup For TNA Victory Road 2025

Following last night’s live episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, the company has announced the current lineup for this month’s Victory Road event.

The Elegance Brand’s TNA Knockouts World Champion, Ash By Elegance, will defend her title against Masha Slamovich. This match was arranged by TNA’s Director of Authority, Santino Marella, after Ash By Elegance’s championship celebration was interrupted by Slamovich.

TNA Victory Road 2025 will take place on Friday, September 26th, at the Edmonton Expo Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The event will be broadcast on TNA+.