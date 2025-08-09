D-Von Dudley Shares One Of The Most Embarrassing Moments Of His Career

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley recently shared a video on his YouTube channel in which he discussed various topics. He talked about some of his most iconic table bumps and recalled how being chokeslammed by fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kane through a table is one of the most embarrassing moments of his career.

Dudley said, “Sometimes you just have to embarrass yourself on your own channel. And this me getting my ass kicked by Kane, is probably that most embarrassing moment, one of the most embarrassing moments. The man Chokeslammed me through a table, and my leg is shaking like there’s no tomorrow. I was flopping like a little fish. Kane, I loved working with him. I always put people over on my YouTube channel.”

He continued, “When I say I liked working with them, because I did. You guys don’t realize I had a great career. I had a great run. I was in there with true professionals that took care of me. I took care of them. So I really can’t say anything bad about anybody. So if you’re looking for me to bury people, wrong channel, I refuse to do it, but I will say, did it hurt? Yes, it did. It did hurt, especially when you have that table on the ground. Even though that black mat is underneath there, that’s still cement, and with the force of your body weight going through that table, the table breaks the fall by that much, and the mat, even smaller.

D-Von added, “I’m gonna say that table bump hurt, but not enough to where I was maimed or I couldn’t work the next day. It just put shock waves through my body, so to speak. So, therefore, I’m gonna have to rate that table bump. I’m gonna rate it a five because I took it, of course, and I can do it because it’s my damn channel. Probably the hardest, toughest bump I ever took, especially coming from a seven-foot giant such as Kane. I’m sure some people are going to point out that I really didn’t jump high enough. Well, believe me, if that was you, you would probably do the same thing, trust me.”

You can check out Dudley’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)