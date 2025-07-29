Damian Priest Admits R-Truth Made Him Break Character

WWE star Damian Priest discussed various topics with Sam Roberts, including moments when he broke character during the Judgment Day segments featuring R-Truth.

Priest said, “I was about to say, I didn’t do well. Oh, man. I remember Hunter telling me, he was like, ‘You have a horrible poker face. ‘I was like, ‘Stop putting me on TV with this guy then!’ I was like, ‘It’s the one guy. Nobody else has done that.’ But then not too long after that, he broke Hunter on TV. I went right up, I ran into Gorilla just to go right up to him like, ‘You see, I told you!’ and then he started laughing. He goes, ‘That guy, he’s the one and only’, and he really is. Yeah, it was horrible.”

He added, “The only saving grace is that some of those backstage segments, a few of them were pre-taped so we could do them again.”

Speaking of R-Truth, he referred to Damian Priest as his “big brother” and hinted at a new alliance that could shake up the current roster dynamics.

You can check out Priest’s comments in the video below.

