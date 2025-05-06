Damian Priest Eyes Backlash Victory And Hometown Defense At SummerSlam

WWE star Damian Priest spoke with News 12 about several topics, including his goal to win the United States Championship at Backlash this weekend and defend it in his hometown at SummerSlam later this year.

Priest said, “It’s gonna be setting the table for what’s gonna be the greatest SummerSlam of all time. I mean, it’s already guaranteed to be that. So, I’m hoping that at Backlash I could win the United States Championship for a second time. Then go on and defend it, hopefully have Money In The Bank, and then defend it again here in front of the hometown.”

You can check out Priest’s comments in the video below.

