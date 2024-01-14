Dana Brooke Debuts With TNA At Hard To Kill

Following Endeavor’s acquisition of WWE, Dana Brooke and other WWE superstars were released from the company in September 2023.

Brooke made her TNA Wrestling debut at the 2024 Hard to Kill PPV event, and she now goes by the ring name Ash by Elegance. Ash sat in the front row to watch Trinity Fatu face Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts championship. Several people in attendance noticed Bayley and Mercedes Mone, also known as Sasha Banks, watching the match from the upper balcony.

Grace ultimately defeated Trinity to win the title. As PWMania.com previously reported, Trinity is expected to make her WWE return soon.

