Daniel Cormier Calls GUNTHER His Favorite Wrestler Of All Time

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of the MMA Hour on a number of topics including who is his favorite wrestler of all time.

Cormier said, “My boy Gunther, he’s so good. He’s my favorite wrestler of all time. He’s my favorite. He has surpassed the Macho Man. I love Seth, but Gunther…I got into a fight a while back with Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks because they were doing too many flips. It really pissed me off, all the flips. I was like, ‘What about a bodyslam? A splash?’ Gunther’s moves are a sleeper hold, a powerbomb, and he does this splash off the top. It’s awesome.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.