Daniel Garcia Reveals His Goals For 2024

Daniel Garcia is out to get a new contract and prove himself as a top guy.

During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, the AEW star and former ROH Pure Champion spoke about his goal of earning another contract and proving himself to be a top star in the business.

“My contract is up this year,” Garcia said. “My number one focus is earning another contract and showing that I am someone that can be built around and somebody that can be fully invested in as a top guy.”

Garcia continued, “That’s my number one priority. My priority outside of that is, what better way to show you can be a top guy than winning a title. I would love to win some singles gold in AEW.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.