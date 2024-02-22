Daniel Garcia vs. Christian Cage For TNT Title Set For AEW Revolution

The TNT Championship will be on-the-line at AEW Revolution 2024.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite from the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK., it was announced that Adam Copeland will not be able to challenge for the TNT Championship as scheduled.

As a result, Daniel Garcia will be stepping up to challenge Christian Cage for the TNT Championship at the next AEW pay-per-view event on March 3 in Greensboro, N.C.

Make sure to join us here on 3/3 for live AEW Revolution 2024 results coverage.