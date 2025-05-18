Darby Allin Reaches The Summit Of Mount Everest

EW star Darby Allin has officially reached the summit of Mount Everest, completing a remarkable milestone in his already unique and adventurous career.

Allin, who has been absent from AEW television since the December 22, 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite, was written off to prepare for the climb. His expedition, facilitated by Adventure Consultants, began on April 8, 2025, and reached its peak on May 18 at 8:50am local time, according to the group’s official expedition blog.

“Top of the World!

May 18, 2025 — 8:50am local time — Summit!

Good weather was in our favor, but many teams took advantage of the short window as well, which slowed our progress more than expected.”

The successful summit team included:

Darby Allin (USA)

Ang Dorjee Sherpa (Nepal/USA) – 24th summit

Pasang Bhote (Nepal) – 14th summit

Tashi Thundu Sherpa (Nepal) – 12th summit

Pemba Sherpa (Nepal) – 2nd summit

After spending a moment atop the world’s tallest mountain, the team began their descent to Camp 4.

This feat makes Darby Allin the first contracted pro wrestler to climb Mount Everest, further establishing his reputation as one of wrestling’s most daring and unconventional figures. It remains to be seen when he will return to AEW television, but fans and fellow wrestlers alike are already celebrating this historic accomplishment.

