Darby Allin Taking Time Off From AEW Following Full Gear PPV

For the time being, one of All Elite Wrestling’s top stars will be out of action as they pursue a personal goal.

The AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view event from Los Angeles at the Kia Forum featured Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne vs. Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland. The babyfaces won with their finishers to Luchasaurus.

Bryan Alvarez clarified on Wrestling Observer Radio that Allin is not attempting to climb Mount Everest this weekend, but rather will be off television while training for it, which is believed to be in China.

“The announcers then stated that Darby was supposed to get on a red-eye after this match to go climb Mount Everest. I was told that he is getting a red-eye, and I don’t know this for sure, but I think he’s flying to China to train. I don’t think he’s actually climbing Mount Everest just yet. But that is what they said on television. One way or another, he’s going to be gone for a while. He is actually training. It’s not a storyline,” Alvarez stated.

The attempt is expected to take place in 2024. Alvarez added that he has no idea how long Allin will be gone or when he will return.