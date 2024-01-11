“Dark Side Of The Ring” Returning For Another Season On VICE TV

VICE TV’s “Dark Side of the Ring” will return for a fifth season.

The series first premiered in April 2019 with six episodes before expanding to ten the following year and fourteen in 2021. There was no season in 2022. Each episode focuses on a specific topic or event, such as scandal, tragedy, or controversy.

Season four, which began last year, consisted of ten episodes and premiered on May 30. Chris Jericho of AEW narrated the season, with Evan Husney and Jason Eisener returning as executive directors.

The season’s topics included Chris Candido and Tammy Sytch, Magnum T.A, Adrian Adonis, Doink The Clown, Junkyard Dog, Marty Jannetty, Bam Bam Bigelow, Abdullah The Butcher, Bash at the Beach 2000, and The Graham Family.

According to PWInsider, the series has been renewed for a new season, which is scheduled to premiere in March.

The news has yet to be officially announced, but it is expected within the next few weeks.