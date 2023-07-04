Date, Location For Next AEW Battle Of The Belts Special Revealed

When is AEW Battle of the Belts coming back?

AEW Battle of The Belts VII is reportedly scheduled to take place in mid-July.

PWInsider.com is reporting that the seventh AEW Battle of The Belts special is booked for Saturday, July 15, 2023 from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

The report states that the plan is for Battle of The Belts VII to air at 10pm ET that night on TNT, right after AEW Collision goes off the air from the same venue.

This marks the first international edition of the quarterly AEW Battle of the Belts specials.