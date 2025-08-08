Dave Bautista in Talks for Roles in ‘Highlander’ Reboot and ‘Road House 2’

Former WWE Champion Dave Bautista is set to expand his already impressive Hollywood portfolio, with Deadline reporting that he is in talks for major roles in two upcoming action films from Amazon MGM Studios.

Bautista is expected to star opposite Henry Cavill in the highly anticipated “Highlander” reboot, directed by John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski. He is reportedly being lined up to portray the iconic and brutal villain The Kurgan.

In addition, Bautista is reportedly circling a role in “Road House 2”, the sequel to the 2024 remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal, who will reprise his role as Dalton.

These roles would add to Bautista’s already packed schedule and solidify his position as one of Hollywood’s most versatile and in-demand actors.

Since transitioning from the wrestling ring, Bautista has earned widespread recognition for his performances, including his breakout role as Drax the Destroyer in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, as well as critically acclaimed work in Blade Runner 2049 and Dune.