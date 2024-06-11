Dax Harwood Out Of Action For The Foreseeable Future

AEW star and one-half of FTR Dax Harwood recently took to his official Twitter (X) account to reveal that he is dealing with a back injury and will be out of in-ring action for the foreseeable future.

Harwood also revealed that he initially hurt his back during the tag team title ladder match against the Young Bucks at Dynasty, saying that he suffered a hematoma but continued to push through the pain and wrestle. Harwood then said that he did more damage to his back on this past Saturday’s Collision when he and Cash Wheeler took on the Blackpool Combat Club (Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli) in a tag team match.

There is no word yet on when Harwood can return to in-ring action, but we will provide updates once we have them.

You can check out Harwood’s comments below.