Dax Harwood Writes About FTR’s Match Of The Year Candidate From July

Dax Harwood took to social media on Wednesday to share a memory.

On his official Twitter (X) page, the FTR member wrote about the July 15, 2023 episode of AEW Collision in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, where he and Cash Wheeler took on Bullet Club Gold duo Jay White and Juice Robinson in a two-out-of-three falls contest that went 58 minutes and saw FTR retain the tag titles in a Match of the Year candidate.

“7/15/23…Bret text me before this match in Calgary to wish me luck,” Harwood wrote. “He said the Stampede fans were hardcore fans & hard to impress. He text me after & said it was one of the greatest matches he’s ever seen; the last 30 mins in particular.”

Harwood continued, “He called those last 30 mins a “masterclass”. 58 mins on free tv. Greatest Collision match in its short history? You be the judge. Easily a Top 5 FTR/Revival Tag Match.”

