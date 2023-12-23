Deonna Purrazzo Addresses Becoming A Free Agent At The Beginning Of 2024

TNA/IMPACT Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo recently spoke with Gabby AF on a number of topics including being a free agent at the beginning of 2024 and what her next move will be.

Purrazzo said, “The only thing I can say is, I feel validated, and I feel like the work that I’ve been able to put in at IMPACT has really changed the entire trajectory of my career and the perception of me. Going into IMPACT, I had, I think my time in NXT deemed me a little bit difficult, a little bit outspoken, a little bit maybe cocky or overconfident, and I think that I’ve been able to rehab that image of myself and show able to show people like, no, I’m a team player. Yes, of course, I want to be the champion, and I want to be at the top, but I can also be a champion and handle all the responsibilities that come with that. It’s opened a lot of doors for me going into this free agency. I don’t have an answer. I don’t have any details or anything because I just don’t know yet. There’s a lot of pros and cons to every place that I could go. Also, I will say, my heart is so full for IMPACT that whether I stay or go or whatever the case is going to be, it’s not gonna be an easy decision, no matter what my decision is. To stay is to be with my family. Obviously, my husband’s there, and I’ve had the time of my life and the career moments of my life there, but also I have to weigh is it time to maybe try to do that somewhere else. So it’s very difficult.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



