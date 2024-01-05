Deonna Purrazzo Addresses Her AEW TV Debut

As previously reported by PWMania.com, former multi-time IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo made her AEW debut on this past Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite in Newark, New Jersey.

Immediately following the show, Purrazzo took to her official Twitter (X) account to give her thoughts on her debut in All Elite Wrestling.

Purrazzo wrote, “A dream come true 🥹❤️”

She also commented on her dad being on the front row and kicking Mariah May in her face.

“Me getting in the ring and seeing my dad sitting front row: 😭😭😭😭”

“That Ugg boot kicked you right in the face 🤭” “That’s how we do it in Jerzzzz!”

