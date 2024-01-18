Deonna Purrazzo Talks About Potential Feud In AEW With Britt Baker

Deonna Purrazzo likes the idea of working with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. in AEW.

During her recent appearance on “Talk Is Jericho,” the newest addition to the AEW women’s division spoke about a potential rivalry with Baker.

“I debuted and called Toni Storm out right away, so working with her, she’s a great friend of mine,” she said. “We have good chemistry outside the ring. Yes, (we worked together in STARDOM). I’m really excited about that. We worked a little when we were in NXT, that’s what I’m most excited for. Britt, to come back, she’s not back.”

She continued, “That’s my best friend. I think there are a lot of fun stories we can tell. We can be a tag team, we can be rivals, there is a lot to do there. Whenever she’s ready to get back in the ring, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Check out the complete interview at Simplecast.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.