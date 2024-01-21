Deonna Purrazzo Vents About Women Being Held Back In Ring Of Honor

Deonna Purrazzo had to leave Ring Of Honor to fully spread her talented wings.

During her appearance on “Talk Is Jericho” with Chris Jericho, “The Virtuosa” was asked if she thinks the women in ROH helped with the peak of the company, which led to her explaining how she feels women were held back in the promotion.

“[Laughs]. No. I think, for many different reason, we were very held back,” she said. “I think there were people in higher positions that didn’t believe in women’s wrestling. I couldn’t tell you the emails I sent to Joe Koff and I would get the statistics from YouTube pages and Instagram numbers and be like, ‘look at the interaction we’re getting. Look at the numbers we’re bringing to the company. We deserve better.’ I don’t feel it ever happened.”

Purrazzo continued, explaining why that led to her decision to part ways with the promotion.

“Yeah, at the same time, mid-2018 WWE had approached me about having me in the Mae Young Classic, having them sign me, but I was in the middle of my Ring of Honor contract,” she recalled. “I did have an opt out clause, so six months in, I could say, ‘this isn’t for me, I want to leave,’ and that’s exactly what I did. I felt like my hands were tied, but I’m trying so hard, I’m fighting for women to get this opportunity, and it’s not happening, and I don’t know what else I can do personally, professionally, and more I could give of myself to make it happen, so maybe it’s time to move on.”

Check out the complete interview at Simplecast.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.