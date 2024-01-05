Details Announced For TNA Sacrifice 2024

It was announced that TNA Wrestling will be holding their 2024 Sacrifice event on Friday, March 8th from Windsor, Ontario, Canada followed by their iMPACT! event on Saturday, March 9th also from Windsor.
Tickets for both shows are set to go on sale next Saturday, January 13th at 10AM ET.
BREAKING: TNA Wrestling RETURNS to Windsor, Ontario, Canada for TNA #Sacrifice and #TNAiMPACT! Mark your calendars for Friday, March 8th, and Saturday, March 9th! Tickets go on sale January 13th at 10AM ET! pic.twitter.com/vaPVViicl4
— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 5, 2024