Details On AEW Revolution Fallout Episodes Of Dynamite And Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced a new location for Dynamite’s upcoming live episode and Collision taping.

AEW will hold the Dynamite event on Wednesday, March 6, at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, followed by the Collision taping the next night at the same location.

These are the first Dynamite and Collision episodes following Revolution, which will take place on Sunday, March 3, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, February 7 at 10 a.m. Eastern time, starting at $30.

Here is a list of the updated AEW touring schedule:

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, January 31 – UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA

AEW Collision: Saturday, February 3 – Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, TX

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, February 7 – Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ

AEW Collision: Saturday, February 10 – Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, AZ

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, February 21 – BOK Center in Tulsa, OK

AEW Collision: Saturday, February 24 – Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, MO

AEW Dynamite/Collision: Wednesday, February 28 – Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL

AEW Revolution: Sunday, March 3, 2023 – Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, March 6 – Duluth, Georgia at the Gas South Arena

AEW Collision: Saturday, March 7 – Duluth, Georgia at the Gas South Arena

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, March 16 – Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, CA

AEW Collision: Saturday, March 20 – Coca Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, CA

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, March 27 – Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, CA

AEW Collision: Saturday, March 30 – Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, CA

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, April 10 – Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, CA

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, May 8 – Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, CA

AEW Collision: Saturday, May 11 – Vancouver, British Columbia, CA

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, July 10 – Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, CA