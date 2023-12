How are the tickets moving for the AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view?

Let’s find out!

Wrestle Tix is reporting that AEW has sold 11,807 tickets for the AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.

There are 910 tickets remaining for the show, which is set up for 12,717 seats.

On tap for AEW Revolution 2024 is the retirement of “The Icon” Sting.

Make sure to join us here for live AEW Revolution 2024 results coverage from Greensboro, N.C.