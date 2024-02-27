Details On Ronda Rousey’s “Our Fight” Book Tour Schedule

Former WWE star and UFC Hall of Famer “The Baddest Woman On The Planet” Ronda Rousey released a new biography entitled “Our Fight” sometime last year, with the book highlighting Rousey’s personal journey from her rise to the top of the MMA world, her fall and her time becoming a pro wrestler.

Rousey will be going on a book tour starting Tuesday, April 2nd and will come to an end on Friday, April 19th.

You can check out Rousey’s book tour schedule below.

4/2 – Barnes & Noble in NYC at 5 PM.

4/3 at An Unlikely Story in Plainview, MA at 7 PM.

4/4 at R.J. Julia Booksellers in Middletown, CT at 5 PM.

4/6 at Wrestlecon in Philadelphia from 9 AM – 2 PM EST

4/7 at Thurber House in Columbus, Ohio at 12 PM EST.

4/8 at Magers and Quinn Bookstore in Minneapolis at 7 PM

4/11 at Book Soup in West Hollywood, CA at 6 PM Pacific.

4/12 at Barnes & Noble in Las Vegas at 6 PM.

4/19 at Warwick’s Bookstore in La Jolla, CA at 7 PM.