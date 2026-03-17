Dominik Mysterio Not Medically Cleared After Injury Following AAA Title Match

AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day defended his title against El Hijo del Vikingo at Saturday’s Lucha Libre AAA Rey de Reyes event.

The match concluded when Mysterio struck Vikingo with a chair and then executed a frog splash to secure the victory. However, this win came at a cost, as Mysterio later shared an image revealing the significant cut on his head.

During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, an unexpected update on Mysterio was revealed, raising questions about his immediate future as multiple storylines begin to heat up.

Commentator Michael Cole noted that Mysterio was not cleared to compete following his match against Vikingo at Rey de Reyes. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed this to JD McDonagh, stating that Mysterio was indeed unfit to wrestle.

As of now, there is no information on when Mysterio might return to the ring or the nature and severity of his injury, but updates will be shared as they become available. Because of Mysterio’s victory, Vikingo is ineligible to challenge for the AAA Mega Championship while Dominik holds the title.

The match aired during the first week of AAA’s Rey de Reyes coverage on FOX. Additionally, Mysterio lost the WWE Intercontinental Championship to Penta on the March 2nd episode of RAW.

The timing of this setback is significant. Mysterio had been seeking a rematch with Penta following his recent Intercontinental Championship loss. Furthermore, tensions within The Judgment Day are shifting after Finn Balor’s exit from the group.

As we head toward WrestleMania, Mysterio’s status remains uncertain.

In a business where timing is everything, this injury could be more than just a minor setback and might delay his next major moment.